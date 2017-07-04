Ellinwood man injured in Reno County crash

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN photo / Lindsay Cobb)

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was injured in a roll-over crash in Reno County Monday afternoon. The crash occurred about 8 miles west of South Hutchinson on U.S. Highway 50 shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say a 60-year-old man from Ellinwood, Kan. was driving a 2010 semi tractor-trailer westbound when for an unknown reason he ran off the road to the right, over-corrected and caused his rig to roll over.

Troopers say the man was taken to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. The KHP report did not disclose the man’s medical condition.

No other vehicles were involved.

