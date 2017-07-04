Douglas County deputy finds body in burning vehicle

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy has found a body inside a burning vehicle just northeast of Lawrence.

Sgt. Kristen Channel says the deputy discovered the vehicle on fire shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. It had apparently left the roadway and struck an unoccupied farm struck.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported Monday that authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the body or determined what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.