Adult, child injured in Finney County crash

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – An adult and a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Garden City Tuesday morning. The crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 50 at Third Street.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2006 Dodge Durango driven by a 15-year-old girl from Garden City pulled out in front of a westbound 1999 Ford F350 pickup driven by a 34-year-old Garden City man. The KHP crash report said the Ford struck the Durango after it failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection.

The driver of the Ford was injured, as was an 11-year-old girl riding in the Durango. Both victims were taken to St. Catherine Hospital. The teen driver of the Durango was not injured.

KHP said all involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

