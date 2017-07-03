Wichita Fire Dept. speaks on firework safety this July 4th

By Published: Updated:
Fourth of July (Pixabay/CC0)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a holiday centered on fireworks, and if you’re not careful those stellar displays can get you in to trouble.

Known for being one of the busiest time for first responders, KSN’s Avery Anderson rode along with the Wichita Fire Department to talk about the do’s and dont’s this fourth of July.

This isn’t just a normal 24-hour shift for Davin Doonan. The twelve year veteran says his station sees a significant increase in calls this time of year, specifically fireworks.

But, Doonan warns, this activity, if left unchaperoned or done recklessly, can lead to injuries. According to Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center, 9 people have already made visits to the hospitals this weekend for firework related injuries.

Though it is legal to set off fireworks in the Wichita city limits, anything that goes higher than six feet is against the law.  And Interim Fire Marshal, Stu Bevis says he’s fed up with people breaking it.

“If you’re caught by a firefighter or by a police officer you can be issued a citation that can carry a fine up to $2,500,” said Bevis.

He wants to remind people, shoot fireworks where you buy them.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s