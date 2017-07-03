Area hospitals busy treating fireworks-related injuries

Fireworks (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita area hospitals have been busy this weekend treating fireworks-related injuries. According to Via Christi and Wesley, several patients have been treated for burns and eye injuries.

Here is the breakdown in numbers:

Via Christi seen so far: 4
• Two with injuries to the eye
• One admission
• One treated and released

Wesley Medical Center
• Fireworks injuries seen so far (June 28-July 3, noon): 3
• Two burns and one wound
• All were treated and released

Wesley West ER:
• Fireworks injuries seen so far (June 28-July 3, noon): 2
• One injury to the eye and one to the hand
• Both were treated and released

Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER:
• Fireworks injuries seen so far (June 28-July 3, noon): 1
• Injury to the eye from a punk
• Treated and released

Wesley Derby ER:
• Fireworks injuries seen so far (June 28-July 3, noon): 5
• Two were to the eye and three to the hands, either from the punk or the firework itself
• All were treated and released

