Area hospitals busy treating fireworks-related injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita area hospitals have been busy this weekend treating fireworks-related injuries. According to Via Christi and Wesley, several patients have been treated for burns and eye injuries.

Here is the breakdown in numbers:

Via Christi seen so far: 4

• Two with injuries to the eye

• One admission

• One treated and released

Wesley Medical Center

• Fireworks injuries seen so far (June 28-July 3, noon): 3

• Two burns and one wound

• All were treated and released

Wesley West ER:

• Fireworks injuries seen so far (June 28-July 3, noon): 2

• One injury to the eye and one to the hand

• Both were treated and released

Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER:

• Fireworks injuries seen so far (June 28-July 3, noon): 1

• Injury to the eye from a punk

• Treated and released

Wesley Derby ER:

• Fireworks injuries seen so far (June 28-July 3, noon): 5

• Two were to the eye and three to the hands, either from the punk or the firework itself

• All were treated and released

