Three endangered Key deer rescued from trunk of car

NBC News Published: Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (NBC) – A broken tail light leads to the rescue of three endangered animals in the Florida Keys.

A sheriff’s deputy found a deer after popping the trunk on a car he pulled over early Sunday.

There were actually three endangered Key deer in the vehicle, struggling and bound with heavy twine. The other two were in the back seat.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission officers were called to check on the animals, which were released back into the wild.

Two men in the car were arrested on multiple charges, including felonies and misdemeanors for injuring an endangered species and animal cruelty.

