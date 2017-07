WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita emergency crews responded to the 3800 block of East Lavon Street Monday morning.

Officials said a man was critically injured after becoming trapped under a van. He was transported to the hospital.

Officials said the van was not occupied at the time. Authorities aren’t saying how the man became trapped.

