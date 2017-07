WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a man died after a van rolled back and pinned him. It happened Monday morning in the 3800 block of East Lavon Street.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries.

Police did not release the man’s name.¬†Further details have not been released.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.