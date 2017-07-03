Light fixtures sold at Home Depot recalled

Thousands of light fixtures sold exclusively at Home Depot stores are under recall.

The recall involves more than 64,000 Home Decorators Collection 3-Light and 4-Light Comotti Vanity Fixtures. The light shades can detach and fail, posing laceration and burn hazards.

There have been more than 100 reports of the shades falling, including reports involving a lacerations to the head, the arm, and the leg, as well as one report of a burn to the arm.

Home Depot sold the fixtures from December 2014 to March of this year.

Consumers can contact Design Solutions International at 800-388-6141 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, email at customersupport@dsilighting.com or register online at http://dsilighting.com and click on recall Information at the bottom of the page for more information.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.