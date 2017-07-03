Light fixtures sold at Home Depot recalled

Thousands of light fixtures sold exclusively at Home Depot stores are under recall.

The recall involves more than 64,000 Home Decorators Collection 3-Light and 4-Light Comotti Vanity Fixtures. The light shades can detach and fail, posing laceration and burn hazards.

There have been more than 100 reports of the shades falling, including reports involving a lacerations to the head, the arm, and the leg, as well as one report of a burn to the arm.

Home Depot sold the fixtures from December 2014 to March of this year.

Consumers can contact Design Solutions International at 800-388-6141 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, email at customersupport@dsilighting.com or register online at http://dsilighting.com and click on recall Information at the bottom of the page for more information.

