The Wichita Tennis Open held a kids camp on Monday. Boys and girls participated in the event before the tournament resumes on Tuesday.

Tournament director, Lisa Sutherland, describes how important a camp like this is for the community, “There’s not always access to tennis courts close to where people live but there are a lot of programs in the city for kids to start playing tennis to be a part of a group to do drills and be in shape and enjoy the sport,” said Sutherland.