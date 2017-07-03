Hays fire likely caused by fireworks

By Published:
Fire (KSN file photo)

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hays Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday night in the 300 block of West 37th Street.

When crews arrived, they found a small fire outside of an attached garage of a home. Firefighters used fire extinguishers to put out the fire. There were no injuries.

Firefighters said the probable cause was the improper disposal of fireworks debris.

The residents of the home reported they had been using fireworks during the evening. When finished, they brought the fireworks debris into the garage for disposal. Shortly after, they smelled smoke in the house and discovered a small fire burning in the garage.

