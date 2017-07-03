Give a Little: Sir’Jacoby



WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Superheroes don’t always wear capes or have special powers. Sometimes they’re just in the right place at the right time. Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for people like that to match with kids who need mentors. Mark Davidson spent a recent afternoon at Exploration Place with a super seven year old eager to meet his big in this month’s Give a Little.

“I like to discover the world,” Sir’Jacoby said as we prepared to explore the Hall of Heroes.

He was the perfect sidekick to join me as the pages of legendary comic books came to life before our eyes. But this was more than a sightseeing tour, and we quickly discovered Sir’Jacoby has plenty in common with his favorite super hero, The Flash.

“Because he runs fast, like me,” he told us.

But his skills don’t end there. He has major hops, fast fingers and the ability to withstand Kansas’ gale force winds.

Together we teamed up to operate a robotic arm. By that point, it was clear he was the superhero and I’d become the sidekick.

He loves to play and will make a perfect match for a Big who enjoys being active.

“I’m good at basketball, I’m good at running and I’m good at football,” he said.

He’s also good at math, but admits a Big would be a great resource when that homework gets tough.

“Helping me with the problems I don’t know,” he said.

He doesn’t even require you to run like the wind or leap tall buildings. In fact, his expectations for a Big Brother are far from super hero stuff.

“Have fun with him,” he said with a smile.

No cape required.