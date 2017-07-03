Garden City man dies in weekend stabbing

By Published: Updated:
Garden City Police Department (KSN Photo)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 23-year-old Garden City man was killed in his home after a party Sunday morning.

According to Garden City police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Thompson around 3:39 a.m.

They found 23-year-old Carlos Romero with a stab wound to his upper body. Romero was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Garden City police said the investigation revealed that there was a party at the home. At some point during the party, there was a disturbance involving the victim and the suspect, identified by police as 23-year-old Alberto Tello. Tello fled and was later found at his home.  He was arrested and booked into the Finney County Jail on charges of second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s