Garden City man dies in weekend stabbing

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 23-year-old Garden City man was killed in his home after a party Sunday morning.

According to Garden City police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Thompson around 3:39 a.m.

They found 23-year-old Carlos Romero with a stab wound to his upper body. Romero was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Garden City police said the investigation revealed that there was a party at the home. At some point during the party, there was a disturbance involving the victim and the suspect, identified by police as 23-year-old Alberto Tello. Tello fled and was later found at his home. He was arrested and booked into the Finney County Jail on charges of second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

