Fire destroys Kansas stable, community helps rebuild

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The owner of C-Arrow Stables said he plans to put on a kids riding camp next week despite a devastating fire.

“That’s the thing that I’m focused on right now,” said C-Arrow Stables Owner Barry Cole. “I have 20 some kids that will be here Monday morning and I don’t want this nightmare here for them to have to look at and wonder what happened.”

It was a new day at C-Arrow Stables in Maize on Monday. With a slight Kansas breeze, the horses chowed down, the chickens meandered and volunteers swept up the place.

“I love this place,” said volunteer Hannah Gilpatrick. “This is where I grew up, where I got my personality and I became me, here.”

The family run stable holds nearly three decades worth of memories. It has offered boarding, riding lessons, trail rides and outfitting since 1989.

“I love doing it, always have,” Cole said.

Cole said he was reminded of how much he has grown to love his work when he woke up to his stable engulfed in flames on Saturday morning.

“There was flames coming through there. The horses were all screaming, whining and kicking, banging the stall,” he said.

Cole, wearing only his underwear and flip-flops, immediately ran to the stable.

“I just grabbed these stall doors and fired them open,” Cole said.

The blaze destroyed the stable, the attached barn and nearly all of the facility’s riding equipment.

“There were 54 saddles and over 100 bridles and then the halters,” Cole said.

The fire also took the life of a pregnant horse named Midnight.

“The other stuff could all be replaced, but I felt so bad for her. I still feel bad for her,” he said.

Jamie Fisher’s horse, Dub, has lived at the stables for nearly 15 years. Dub was inside the stable when it caught fire.

“He told me he went out there in his flip-flops and underwear and he just started throwing out-door and his first priority was to get my horse out because he was the only one in the barn that didn’t belong to him,” said Fisher.

Fisher said she’s thankful for Cole’s heroic efforts.

“The fact that he put Dub as a priority was amazing,” Fisher said. It just solidified what I already knew, that Barry and his family are amazing people and this is not a job to them; it is a passion. It is their mission to provide the best care for the animals that are in their care and the people that are in their care and that we are all family.”

On Monday, volunteers and community members spent the day helping Cole clean up the debris and begin the rebuilding process.

“I have gave to the community forever and gave to the kids and them helping us out to clean this mess up, means so much to me,” Cole said.

The fire at C-Arrow Stables is under investigation.