City of Wichita Fourth of July closures and hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In observance of Independence Day, the following City of Wichita facilities and operations will be closed:

City Hall, Neighborhood Resource Centers, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation Centers, Great Plains Nature Center, Botanica Gardens, Old Cowtown Museum, Mid-America All-Indian Center, Century II administrative offices, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Art Museum, CityArts, Animal Shelter, WATER Center, Brooks Landfill, and Environmental Health.

There will be no Wichita Transit, Paratransit or Q-Line bus service.

OJ Watson Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the rides will run from noon to 7 p.m.

Pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverside Tennis Center and municipal golf courses are open regular hours on Tuesday.

