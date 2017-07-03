Charges in road-rage death don’t temper family’s grief

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

This Sunday, July 2, 2017 photo provided by the West Goshen Police Department shows David Desper. Police said Desper, of Trainer, Pa., turned himself in accompanied by an attorney early Sunday and was charged with first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangering in Wednesday's death of Bianca Roberson in West Goshen Township during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane. (West Goshen Police Department via AP)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The family of a Pennsylvania woman who was fatally shot during a road-rage confrontation says they’re relieved a suspect turned himself in, but it won’t temper their grief over the recent high school graduate’s death.

After David Desper was taken into custody by Chester County authorities on Sunday for the murder of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson, the slain woman’s brother told WPVI-TV he can’t shake the image of her jostling with the suspect as the two tried to merge into a single lane.

Dontae Alburg told the station he was happy about the arrest, but he couldn’t stop thinking of his sister’s “last moments of life.”

Desper, a 28-year-old from Trainer, was charged with first- and third degree murder.

Roberson planned on attending Jacksonville University in the fall.

Related Posts