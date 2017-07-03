Body found in river near downtown Wichita

By Published:
Emergency crews respond after a body is found near downtown Wichita. (KSNW photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews found a body in the river near Seneca and McLean, near downtown Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the call came out as a submersion call. When crews got to the scene they found a body in the Arkansas River near the Mid-America All Indian Center.

Investigators are working to find out what happened and have released few details about the situation. Nothing has been released about the victim, including the gender.

KSN has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as soon as we know it.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s