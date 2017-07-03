Body found in river near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews found a body in the river near Seneca and McLean, near downtown Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the call came out as a submersion call. When crews got to the scene they found a body in the Arkansas River near the Mid-America All Indian Center.

Investigators are working to find out what happened and have released few details about the situation. Nothing has been released about the victim, including the gender.

KSN has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as soon as we know it.