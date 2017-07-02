Wichita State University goes tobacco free

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starting Saturday, Wichita State University and all of its satellite locations and WSU-owned properties will be tobacco free.

This comes after the new tobacco-free campus policy was passed in August of last year by President John Bardo’s executive team.

The policy essentially eliminates the use of any tobacco product on the schools campus.

Signs have been posted across the WSU campus, making students, faculty, staff and visitors aware of the change.

Wichita State joins more than 1,100 college campuses in the United States that are tobacco free.

A 2013 WSU survey revealed that 64.8 percent of the respondents were supportive of a tobacco-free campus and 65.5 percent agreed a tobacco-free policy would increase overall campus appeal.

The policy states that any and all tobacco products will now be prohibited.

Tobacco products are defined as all tobacco-derived or containing products, including but not limited to the following:

  • cigarettes;
  • electronic cigarettes;
  • electronic smoking devices;
  • vaping products;
  • cigars;
  • products smoked in any type of pipe;
  • smokeless tobacco;
  • oral tobacco (spit producing, non-spit producing, smokeless, chew and snuff)
  • nasal tobacco;
  • products intended to mimic tobacco products that contain tobacco flavoring;
  • products that deliver nicotine other than for the purpose of cessation, as approved by the FDA (e.g. nicotine patch, nicotine gum).

WSU says they will enforce the new policy with the help of student and faculty ambassadors.

These ambassadors will be trained to use scripted, courteous messages, reminding/informing students, employees and visitors that Wichita State University is a tobacco-free campus and directing them to available cessations services.

There are some exceptions to the new non-tobacco rule.

Tobacco use may be permitted for controlled research and is permitted for educational, clinical or religious ceremonial purposes.

It is also permitted in designated areas outside of WSU-ICAA controlled athletic facilities during scheduled events

Also, it will be allowed within designated areas of the WSU Innovation Campus.

All of these exceptions may have to be given prior approval.

 

