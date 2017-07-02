Village Flea Market closed its doors Sunday

By Published:
The Village Flea Market closed its doors on Sunday. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s the end of an era in Wichita this weekend as the Village Flea Market closes its doors.

It was one of the longest running flea markets in Wichita, and for over 42 years it was a place where bargain hunters could always find a good deal.

For vendors, saying goodbye to a market that served generations of Wichitans was an emotional moment.

“I’ve seen people come in here who were kids, next thing you know they are adults, and they’re raising their kids,” said John Intermill, a long-time vendor at the Village Flea Market. “And now their kids have kids of their own. At least three generations have gone through here.”

Vendors said the decline in business at the flea market is due mostly to online shopping and the dollar stores.

