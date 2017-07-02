Small plane makes emergency landing in cornfield

KSNT-TV Published:
A plane made an emergency in a cornfield in Topeka Saturday. Photo courtesy KSNT-TV

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A small plane with two passengers made an emergency landing in a cornfield on Saturday morning in Topeka.

Solider Township Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the scene. It happened around 11:30 in North Topeka behind the Azura Credit Union on Highway 24, just east of 75 Highway.

Shiloh Burris with the Solider Township Fire Department said there were no injuries to the passengers and no hazards to be concerned about.

According to online crash reports from KHP, the two passengers are from Texas.

KHP Dispatch says the plane was traveling from Kansas City to Denver and lost oil pressure causing the emergency landing.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s