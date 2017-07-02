Search for missing man ends after body recovered from Lake Afton

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – After a two and a half hour search for a missing man, fire officials say they located his body, just before midnight.

Division Chief Ray Hensley with the Sedgwick County Fire Department says units received a call around 9:20 p.m about a possible drowning at Lake Afton.

He says they responded to area, where he says, the victim had last been seen in the water.

Rescue teams from Wichita and Sedgwick County Fire Departments immediately began their search and rescue process.

“We had Wichita Fire Department Rescue Team members working off of a boat, approximately a hundred yards off shore, searching and Sedgwick County Fire

Department divers were in the water, doing shore line patterns,” said Hensley.

Hensley says they were able to locate the victim’s body about 30 to 50 meters from the shore.

“It was my understanding that they were swimming out to a buoy, a couple of people, and they decided to turn around and come back they didn’t think they’d

make it and on their way back, he started struggling and he went under water,” said Hensley.

Hensley spoke about the challenges this kind of search at night poses for rescue crews.

“Night time it makes it a lot more difficult, understanding that the divers are in water where they can’t see, so the divers are doing a lot of searching by

touch,” said Hensley.

Hensley says there would be no interruptions for lake goers who are at Lake Afton this weekend.

“No interruptions, other than just really want them to be careful and be smart about what they are doing,” said Hensley.

Hensley says the victim is a male, but wouldn’t release any other information about the victim.