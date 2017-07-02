Police: Wichita man arrested after firing shots at police officer Saturday night

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was arrested on multiple charges after firing shots at an officer Saturday night.

According to authorities Isaac Huffman, 25, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on four criminal counts. Huffman has been charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, discharge of a firearm, interfering with a law enforcement officer and driving under the influence.

Lieutenant Robey Foxx with the Bel Aire Police Department said the incident started around 9:00 p.m. Saturday near 45th Street North and Greenwich Road where the officer involved was monitoring traffic.

Lt. Foxx said the officer saw a vehicle approaching and heard popping sounds but thought they were fireworks. The officer then saw flashes coming from the muzzle of a gun and laid down across the center console of the patrol vehicle to avoid being hit.

Once the car with the shooter passed, a chase began. Lt. Foxx said at least two more shots were fired during the chase.

Huffman was eventually pulled over in the area of 53rd Street and Greenwich Road where he was arrested without incident.

Huffman said he tossed the gun during the chase. Authorities were able to locate the weapon through the use of a K-9 unit from the El Dorado Police Department.

A bond has been set for Huffman at $25,000.

