One dead, one injured in Kansas City shootout

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) – One person was killed and another injured in a rolling gun battle in the 300 block of Waverly just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police were called to a shooting at 3:43 and say three Hispanic males in their twenties were driving north on third street when somebody began shooting at them.

One of the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the second suffered minor injuries, and the third was not injured.

The i.d. of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

No suspect vehicle description has been given by police.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call police, or Crime Stoppers at 816 474-TIPS.

