Kansans to see effects of tax hike on paychecks this month

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansans will see the bite from an income tax increase with their first paychecks this month.

Business owners legally can avoid the bill until next year but the state is advising them to start paying up this fall.

Legislators enacted the tax increase over Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto. It is expected to raise $1.2 billion over two years to help balance the budget and provide additional money for public schools.

The law took effect Saturday but applies retroactively to the beginning of this year to raise revenue faster.

The new law largely rolls back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback. It increases rates and ends an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

