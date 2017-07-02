Fire crews battle fire in downtown Wichita office building

By Published: Updated:
A fire broke out in a downtown Wichita building Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy wichitafire.org

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire broke out in a downtown Wichita office building Sunday afternoon.

It happened at East 1st Street North and Market Street.

According to authorities fire crews have the main fire knocked down. Crews are continuing to try and find at least two different sources of inside the structure. Three ladder crews are working the scene with Wichita Fire and the Sedgwick County Fire Department has ladder trucks arriving to help attack the fire from multiple angles.

Passersby say they saw heavy smoke coming out of the west side of the building.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. No injuries have been reported. KSN will bring you updates as they become available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s