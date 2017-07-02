Fire crews battle fire in downtown Wichita office building

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire broke out in a downtown Wichita office building Sunday afternoon.

It happened at East 1st Street North and Market Street.

According to authorities fire crews have the main fire knocked down. Crews are continuing to try and find at least two different sources of inside the structure. Three ladder crews are working the scene with Wichita Fire and the Sedgwick County Fire Department has ladder trucks arriving to help attack the fire from multiple angles.

Passersby say they saw heavy smoke coming out of the west side of the building.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. No injuries have been reported. KSN will bring you updates as they become available.

