Crash leaves two injured, one critically

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash in northwest Wichita has left two people injured, one critically Saturday.

According to Sedgwick County dispatchers, it happened just after 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 26th Street North and Amidon.

They say one person was left with critical injuries and another with serious injuries.

Dispatchers say traffic was closed off at 25th Street as crews work the scene.

