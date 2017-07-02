2 men found shot to death on KCMO street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to an ambulance call and discovered two men dead at 28th and Myrtle in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Fire Department Ambulance crew worked on the two men who were found in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds, but they were pronounced dead a short time later.

No suspect information was given.

Including these latest homicides, Kansas City has seen 72 homicides so far this year.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.