Wichita truck driving school ordered to refund money to students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Wichita truck driving school and its owner have entered into a consent judgment with the Office of the District Attorney involving allegations of falsely representing that they were approved by the Kansas Board of Regents and members of the Wichita Chamber of Commerce.

Wichita Truck Driving School, LLC, also known as Wichita Truck Driving CDL-Assist, LLC (WTDS) is owned and operated by Tandy Noeller, also known as Tandy McKenzie.

The District Attorney has called for McKenzie to pay back $6,000 in restitution to former students who had paid McKenzie for tuition, along with their court costs.

In Kansas, suppliers cannot willfully fail to state a material fact, conceal a material fact, nor can they represent they have sponsorship or approval that they do not have.

McKenzie and WTDS have agreed to refrain from deceptive practices in this or any other future businesses they operate.

