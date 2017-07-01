Wichita State Officially A Member of AAC

July 1st marks the first day that Wichita State athletics will be in the American Athletic Conference. Shockers announced the move earlier in the year, but Saturday made things official.

Some shocker tennis players were competing in the Wichita Tennis Open this weekend, and were excited to now be officially in the American Athletic Conference.

“You have to play some higher ranked teams some stronger schools definitely means a little bit more when you can win those kinds of conferences,” said junior shocker tennis player Austin Williams.”