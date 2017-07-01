State laws will expand concealed guns to public facilities

By Published:
A person carrying a concealed firearm. (Photo: KSN/Chris Arnold)

(AP) – Concealed guns will be allowed in more places in more states as scores of new laws take effect across the nation.

Among the laws kicking in Saturday are ones allowing concealed guns at college campuses in Kansas and Georgia, at bus stations and more public buildings in Tennessee, and at the state Capitol in Iowa.

A California gun-control measure prohibiting possession of magazines capable of holding more than 10 bullets also was to take effect Saturday but was blocked by a federal judge.

Gas taxes and vehicle fees will be rising in a half-dozen states in order to help finance road repairs. Several more states also are joining the trend of initiatives aimed at fighting the drug overdose epidemic.

Various Republican-led states are enacting additional abortion restrictions.

