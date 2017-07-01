Royals rally with 4 homers to beat Twins 11-6

By Published:
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Mike Moustakas hit his 22nd home run and Alex Gordon connected for a three-run shot as the Kansas City Royals rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Minnesota Twins 11-6 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

Moustakas tied his season high for home runs and matched Jermaine Dye in 2000 for the club record before the All-Star Game.

Alcides Escobar and Brandon Moss, with an estimated 474-foot drive to straightaway center, also homered for the Royals.

Gordon’s homer with Moss, who had three hits, and Escobar aboard in the eighth gave the Royals a cushion.

Salvador Perez hit a two-out, two-run single in a three-run seventh to snap a 6-all tie against Tyler Duffy (0-2). Ramon Torres, who also had three hits, doubled in Whit Merrifield with the first run of the inning.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s