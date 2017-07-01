Remember these Fourth of July safety tips

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fourth of July celebrations are starting this weekend and city officials want to remind residents to be safe during the celebrations.

City officials are reminding residents about the added danger of hot and windy weather and encouraging them to follow the following safety tips:

Keep fireworks away from grassy areas or structures

Do not light fireworks if it’s windy

Consider attending a fireworks show in the area

Use only fireworks sold in Wichita (others may be illegal)

Place a garden hose, fire extinguisher, and/or water bucket nearby to douse fireworks

Closely supervise children using fireworks

Use fireworks as they are designed to be used

Safely dispose of used fireworks in a metal container, do not place in trash until safe

In Wichita, fireworks may be lawfully sold Tuesday, June 27 through Wednesday, July 5. Legal fireworks may be discharged during the same time period, between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and midnight each day. Approved fireworks emit sparks no more than six feet in any direction and they are not labeled as emitting flaming balls.

The Wichita Fire Department and the Wichita Police Department will enforce local fireworks laws, which can include citations and confiscating illegal fireworks. Citations will result in a mandatory court appearance. Those convicted can face up to $2,500 in fines and possibly up to a year in jail.

Buying and using fireworks tested and approved by the Wichita Fire Department in a safe manner will help prevent accidents, injuries and deaths.

For additional information, contact Fire Prevention at 316-268-4441, visit www.wichita.gov or find WFD on Facebook.