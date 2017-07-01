Man dies after being struck by SUV

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police say a 77-year-old man has died after being struck by a small SUV, in the southwest part of town.

The accident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Southwest 29th Street, near Southwest Randolph Avenue.

Police say the man was crossing Southwest 29th Street when he was hit by a blue SUV.

The man was transported to Stormont-Vail Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

