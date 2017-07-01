Man accidentally shoots self in leg at Gettysburg park rally

By Published:
People visit the field of field Pickett's Charge, Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, in Gettysburg, Pa. Nov. 19th marks the 150th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln's short speech that has gone on to symbolize his presidency and explain the sacrifices made by Union and Confederate forces during the U.S. Civil War. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man participating in a free speech rally at Gettysburg National Military Park accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Park spokeswoman Katie Lawhon says the man’s revolver accidentally discharged shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday near the Meade Equestrian Statue in the central Pennsylvania park.

United States Park Police Sgt. Anna Rose says police quickly applied a tourniquet, and the man was taken to a hospital for medical care. PennLive.com reports that he was talking with paramedics and seemed in good spirits.

Lawhon says she didn’t know if the man was with a particular group but said he was participating in First Amendment demonstrations taking place at the park. Federal laws permit firearms in national parks.

