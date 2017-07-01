KSN Threat Tracker for Saturday, July 1, 2017

5:45PM No KSN News at 6PM due to NASCAR, so enjoy the beautiful evening in the backyard! We’ll keep with warm temperatures, sunny skies, light winds, and comfortably quiet conditions. Enjoy it, but be sure to tune back in for KSN News at 10PM to find out when and where we’re expecting storms through the holiday!
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.