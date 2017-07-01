Kansas legislators question Kobach’s ‘corruption’ claim

Kris Kobach (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Some state lawmakers want Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to explain his claim that corruption exists at the Statehouse.

Kobach said recently he is running for governor to end the “culture of corruption” in the Legislature. He suggested term limits for legislators.

House Speaker Pro Tem Scott Schwab, a Republican from Olathe, on Friday said Kobach’s comments insult the Legislature. He says he gets nervous when someone with prosecutorial power accuses others of violating the law without being specific.

Schwab suggested the Legislative Coordinating Council, a seven-member group of the top leaders from both parties in the House and Senate, write a letter to Kobach asking him to explain his remarks.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Kobach’s office said he would respond when he sees the letter.

