Authorities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware search for road rage suspect

WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (NBC) – A Pennsylvania family is left trying to make sense of a senseless violent act.

“She was a good girl, honor roll student (chokes up) Looking forward to going to college. She was looking forward to going to college.” said Rodney Roberson, Bianca’s father.

Someone shot and killed his 18-year-old daughter Bianca Roberson.

It happened Wednesday night, police say what first appeared to be a traffic accident was actually a murder.

“Her car started jostling with a red pickup truck, not actually hitting but both of them trying to merge together and then she was shot. The man in the red pickup truck shot her directly in the head,” said Chester County District Attorney, Tom Hogan.

Roberson’s car went off the road and into the woods. Police say she died instantly.

Now, authorities have released a composite sketch of a white male suspect, with light colored hair. The suspect is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.

Officers across Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware are searching for him.

“This is going to come down, ladies and gentlemen, to assistance by the public. It is crucial,” said West Goshen Police Chief Joseph Gleason.

Family members say Roberson was headed to Jacksonville University in the Fall, she wanted to be an FBI agent.

Now, they’re just left with memories.

“She was one of the good ones, she was one of the good ones,” said her brother, Dontae Alburg.

A life cut short, all because of a chance encounter with the wrong person.