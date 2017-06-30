Topeka kidnapping and murder suspect arrested in Jefferson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man accused of kidnapping and killing a 33-year-old Topeka woman has been arrested.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Pedro Enriquez-Corral, 38, of Topeka was booked into the Jefferson County jail at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

At 8:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office had received a call of a suspicious person near 13th and Rice Road in the southeast part of the county. Deputies responded and located Enriquez-Corral in an abandoned shed. The deputies were able to make an arrest without incident after recognizing him and knowing there was an outstanding warrant for first degree murder.

He was arrested on charges of murder in the first degree; intentional and premeditated, murder in the first degree; in the commission of a felony, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery.

He is accused of kidnapping and killing Viviana Vazquez earlier this month. Vazquea was reported missing on June 7 and her body was found on June 8 in central Topeka. Police say they were engaged in an argument before he took her.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said the Topeka Police Department was notified of Enriquez-Corral’s arrest and that the PT Cruiser he was associated with was also located.

He was transported back to Topeka to speak with detectives and booked into the Shawnee County jail.

No bond has been set at this time.

This is a developing story.