Top Kansas lawmakers rebuke Brownback over budget, taxes

By Published:
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Top Republicans in the Kansas Legislature have publicly dressed down GOP Gov. Sam Brownback and a top aide over the administration’s criticism of budget and tax measures.

GOP leaders expressed their frustration during a Friday meeting on budget issues. Senate President Susan Wagle said comments from the administration have been inappropriate.

Brownback participated in the meeting by phone while traveling. But Budget Director Shawn Sullivan was present to face pointed questions.

The governor and some of his aides have criticized legislators for enacting an income tax increase over his veto that rolls back past tax cuts Brownback has championed. They have suggested that the tax increase is fueling unnecessary spending.

Brownback defended his tax policies and said he’s made his opinions known about how best to boost economic growth.

