Super Kansas Cash jackpot is near record high

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Super Kansas Cash jackpot for July 1 is nearing an all-time high. Any player who matches all numbers in Saturday’s drawing will win or share a cash jackpot worth an estimated $3.115 million.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been rolling since September 21 of last year, when a Prairie Village resident captured a record $3.16 million jackpot. In Super Kansas Cash, players get two plays for $1. It’s a Kansas-only game with jackpots starting at $100,000 and eight ways to win. Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Following each drawing, you can see the number of winners at each prize level on the Super Kansas Cash Prizes Won page on the Kansas Lottery website.

