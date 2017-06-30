Online enrollment starts next week for USD 259

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Online enrollment will begin Wednesday, July 5, 2017, for Wichita Public Schools.

Returning parents with an active ParentVUE account can update information, complete standard enrollment forms, approve policies, complete waivers, pay for enrollment fees and school meals, and fill out free and reduced price meal forms online. Parents are encouraged to use this service in order to streamline the enrollment process. Online enrollment through ParentVUE will be available on Wednesday, July 5. (Go to the Enrollment tab). Online Enrollment must be completed on a computer. It is not currently available through mobile devices.

In-person enrollment is August 7 – 9, 2017. Enrollment times at all schools will be 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The first day of school for all students is Wednesday, August 23 with a half-day orientation for 6th and 9th grade students on Tuesday, August 22.

