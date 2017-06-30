New officers join police and sheriff’s department after graduation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than a dozen new officers joined the ranks of the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The five deputies and 16 Wichita police officers graduated Friday during a ceremony held at Central Community Church.

This year’s graduating class president says wearing the badge is more than just a job.

“The rewards of this job far outweigh the faults. I truly cannot wait to experience everything this job has to offer, and to learn everything I can from those who already have,” said Christopher J. Miller, Wichita Police Department.

The new officers will now go through several more weeks of field training.

