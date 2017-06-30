Lansing prison escapee back in custody

By Published: Updated:
James Stewart II (Courtesy: Kan. Dept. of Corrections)

LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Lansing say they have caught the man who escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Police say 34-year-old James Stewart II escaped early Friday. He was apprehended in Topeka by members of the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, which includes the Kansas Department of Corrections, the Shawnee County Sherriff’s Office, the Topeka Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls.

Stewart was reported missing after he was seen departing the Lansing Correctional Facility at about 8:30 this morning in a 2008 Chevy Impala with a Kansas official state license plate. His custody level was minimum custody at the time of his departure from the facility

He was in prison for an aggravated robbery conviction in Jefferson County in 2013. He was also convicted for two 2013 aggravated robberies in Shawnee County.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s