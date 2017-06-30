Lansing prison escapee back in custody

LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Lansing say they have caught the man who escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Police say 34-year-old James Stewart II escaped early Friday. He was apprehended in Topeka by members of the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, which includes the Kansas Department of Corrections, the Shawnee County Sherriff’s Office, the Topeka Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls.

Stewart was reported missing after he was seen departing the Lansing Correctional Facility at about 8:30 this morning in a 2008 Chevy Impala with a Kansas official state license plate. His custody level was minimum custody at the time of his departure from the facility

He was in prison for an aggravated robbery conviction in Jefferson County in 2013. He was also convicted for two 2013 aggravated robberies in Shawnee County.

