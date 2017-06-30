Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach apologizes to court for mistake

By Published:
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (AP Photo/John Hanna)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has apologized for what he calls a “misunderstanding” that led to a $1,000 fine against him for misleading the court.

Kobach asked U.S. Magistrate Judge James O’Hara on Thursday to reconsider the fine and order requiring him to submit to a deposition by the American Civil Liberties Union.

O’Hara ruled Kobach mislead the court about the about the content of materials he took into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump as well as a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration Act.

Kobach contends the lack of clarity in a court filing was a mistake compounded by last-minute editing, adding it was made in good faith. He says he will do a better job ensuring future arguments are presented more clearly.

