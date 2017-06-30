Kansas not sharing sensitive voter data it seeks from others

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file ;photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach is seen in Bedminster, N.J. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system, three White House officials said. Kobach and Vice President Mike Pence will lead the commission, which will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and across the nation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says his state will not be giving the federal voter fraud commission he leads the partial Social Security numbers that he has asked other states to provide from their voter rolls.

Kobach as vice chairman of the commission has sent letters to every state requesting names, addresses, party, voting history and the last four digits of their Social Security numbers. His office says his letter only asks for publicly available voter roll data.

In Kansas, the Social Security number is not publicly available. Kobach told The Kansas City Star on Friday he would not be sharing Social Security information for Kansas voters with the commission at this time.

He did not rule out the possibility of providing it to them in the future.

