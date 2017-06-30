Jury begins deliberation in trial dividing Kansas town

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) – Jurors are deliberating in the second trial of a northeast Kansas man who is facing allegations of sexual assault in a case that has divided his hometown.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports jurors heard closing arguments Friday in the trial of Jacob Ewing of Holton. He’s charged with rape and aggravated criminal sodomy of two women on separate occasions.

Defense attorney Kathleen Ambrosio told jurors that testimony from women who said Ewing assaulted them was not backed up by other evidence.

Special prosecutor Jacqie Spradling said the case wasn’t about revenge or framing Ewing. She also noted several witnesses testified about why the women didn’t immediately report the alleged assaults.

Ewing was acquitted in April of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Trials involving other women are scheduled later this year.

