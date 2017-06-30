Great Bend transload facility opens

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) – After fierce competition across the state, a new transload facility has opened in Great Bend.

A ceremony on Thursday officially opened the project, which allows trains to drop off their cargo for trucks and vice versa.

The Kansas Department of Transportation led the effort to establish two transload facilities. The state received 111 site applications and the facilities were eventually awarded to Great Bend and Garden City, which has already opened its facility.

The state contributed $3 million to the $8 million project, with another $360,000 in federal funds and funding from private industry.

The transportation department said the facility is storing wind energy components but will be ready for aggregate material and cement within a month. It has brought 13 jobs to Great Bend.