Fake news story has Kansas lake responding

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fake story about a shark in a Kansas lake started circulating on social media last night.

Glen Elder State Park said if you look at the picture, you can see the background scenery and the dock is nothing close to what they have.

Several viewers emailed KSN about the story. It took a minute of research to find out the story originated from a prank website.

The post also stated the fireworks show and fish fry were canceled. That is also false.

