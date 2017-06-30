Central Kansas beach closed due to above normal fecal levels

MARQUETTE, Kan. (KSNW) – Venango Beach is closed until further notice.

According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, recent water testing results have revealed above normal fecal coliform bacteria levels within the designated beach area. The elevated levels exceed the threshold for safe swimming conditions therefore the beach will be closed until further notice.

Visitors are still welcome to use the playground and picnic area directly north of the beach. Officials are asking that no one drive past the barricades or walk down to the beach area.

The closure comes at a bad time for holiday travelers.

Fecal coliform testing is only conducted at designated beaches, visitors are encouraged to take precautions such as reducing exposure time and showering immediately after swimming in other parts of the lake.

Fecal coliform bacteria levels fluctuate throughout the lake and are influenced by water inflows into the lake and local storm run-off that contains bacteria associated with human and animal fecal matter.