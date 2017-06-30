37 veterans return from Kansas Honor Flight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Senator Jerry Moran was in Wichita today for a special event at the airport.

It was a homecoming celebration for veterans on board Kansas’ 50th Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

“There are 134 Honor Flights, there are only two that have sent 50 flights and we’re second to send 50 flights,” said David Blanding, emcee for the event held at the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

“There are lots of Kansans who have raised the money who have been escorts who have organized the trips and provided the leadership to make sure that these veterans have the chance to see the memorials that were built in their honor,” said Kansas Senator Jerry Moran.

Nashelle Garcia attended the event with members of her family to celebrate family members’ return.

“We’re out here welcoming our grandpa and our uncle back,” explained Garcia.

Dean Elkins, a Korean War Veteran said he enjoyed his experience.

“It sure made my week,” Elkins said.

“Gentleman of the Kansas Honor Flight number 50, job well done, your mission is accomplished, you are dismissed,” Blanding said as he addressed the veterans.

A total of 37 veterans went on this honor flight, the last one until September.